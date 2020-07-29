Video: Families flee in terror as Aberdeen flats set alight

Residents today told of their terror after being forced to flee their homes when their block of flats was deliberately set on fire.

It’s understood five families, with 12 children, escaped the blaze on Printfield Terrace after a fire broke out early in the morning.

One man was forced to jump from the window of his first-floor flat after his front door was blocked by flames.

One mum, who is now living in temporary accommodation, said the sound of “screaming and small explosions” alerted her to the fire and says her children are still traumatised by the experience.

Cheryl Finnigan, who lived on the floor below the blaze with parter Darren Raper and children Aiden, 16, Ellie, 14, Josie, 12, Khyra, 11, Danny, 8, Jaxon, 6, said: “I got woken up at 4am and could hear the guy upstairs screaming for help. I could hear small explosions from the flat

“I got everyone out my house and then I helped to get all the neighbours and stuff out.”

“My kids are all traumatised by it. They’re not sleeping or anything. They were absolutely terrified.

“It’s absolutely horrendous. I just can’t help but think what if I didn’t wake up.”

“Everybody in that building could have been killed.”

Cheryl added: “A girl on the top floor was trapped in one of the bedrooms.

“She had to wait until the firemen could take her out.

“Firefighters had to rescue people from the very top floor at both sides.”

It’s understood all those who lived in the council-owned building have been placed into hotels or temporary accommodation.

Pictures from inside the building show a scene of complete devastation, with floors and ceilings destroyed, and walls left black from the smoke.

I have no ceilings. My roofs are completely caved in.”

Initially Cheryl said she was told her flat had suffered slight water damage, however, when she was allowed back to collect items for her children she was able to see the full extent of the devastation.

She said: “My ceilings are caved in. The flats completely ruined. We’re actually in a hotel just now and the council has found us temporary accommodation, but we can’t get there until Friday or Monday.”

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said the fire broke out at the door of a flat and the occupant had to leap from a window.

The witness said: “The bedroom window was wide open and all you could see was flames bursting out of it.

“He was at the windows screaming for help. It was his screaming that woke us up. There was black smoke belching out of that window as well.”

Two Good Samaritans rushed to aid the man who was forced to jump from the property landing on his back.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The flats are still taped off and smoke marks are visible at all the windows of the first floor property.

Investigation launched

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed fire investigators had visited the scene.

She added: “We sent four appliances to the incident at 4.26am on Sunday. The stop message was received at 5.42am. Fire investigators were called and have attended.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were alerted to the report of a flat on fire in Printfield Terrace in Aberdeen around 4.30am on Sunday.

“The fire was at the door of a flat in the block and was extinguished by the Fire and Rescue Service.

“One person was taken to hospital as a precaution with smoke inhalation and others were evacuated from the block.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are underway. Anyone with any information which might assist in this investigation is asked to call police on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 0963 26 July 2020.”

Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the fire at council-owned residential properties at Printfield Terrace and continue to liaise with Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and Police Scotland.

“Council staff have been in contact with residents to provide support and we have been working with the affected families to arrange alternative temporary accommodation for them.”