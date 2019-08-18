Video: Emergency crews called after man jumps from one building to another on Aberdeen’s Market Street

Emergency services were called to an Aberdeen city centre street after a man attempted to jump from one building to another.

The incident happened at 6pm yesterday on Market Street with police and fire crews in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesman told the Evening Express the man had jumped from one building to another and sustained an ankle injury.

A height vehicle from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene.

The road was blocked off while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The police spokesman said: “We received a call at 6.11pm regarding the concern for a person on Market Street with fire and ambulance also in attendance.

“He appears to have jumped from one building to another and sustained an ankle injury.

“He was taken down and was in the care of the ambulance crew at 7.35pm.”