Video: Eager Aberdeen shoppers queue up from 6am to get their hands on bargains

Shoppers in Aberdeen queued up from 6am to among the first through the doors at Primark today.

It is the first time the store has opened since before Christmas, and due to the fact it has no online presence, customers can only buy their products in person.

A queue snaked all the way down Union Street, with those at the front claiming to have arrived at 6am to get their hands on some bargains.

When Primark opened at 8am, there was an estimated 100 people waiting to get in.

The shop does limit the number of customers who can enter at one time to adhere to Covid restrictions.

Shoppers queuing up for TKMaxx early this morning! 🤩 #reopeningday #welcomeback Posted by Inverness City Centre BID on Sunday, April 25, 2021

In Inverness, shoppers queued up outside TK Maxx in the city centre as stores opened for the first time this year.

Queues were also expected at the Primark in the city.

Gyms were also busy this morning, with some opening up at 6am to allow users to get in some early morning exercise.

Pure Gym in Aberdeen proved one of the most popular in Aberdeen, with 85 people in at 7am.

Queuing reaction

Scotland’s chief medical officer Gregor Smith was asked about his opinion on queues when he appeared on Good Morning Scotland.

He said: “The first thing that goes through my mind is that this is a moment that people have been waiting for for a long, long time, it’s something that has been building up across the population for many months now.

“People have tried to get back to closer to normality as possible so today represents a huge step forward for many, many people in relation to that so I understand the excitement.

“Of course, it would be wrong of me not to say that I do get uneasy when I hear that because as soon as you get crowds of people coming together there is a risk but we are in a good place, the rate of infections we have across Scotland is the best we have seen since the early part of September last year.

“Things are moving in the right direction, as long as we are all careful and cautious about how we approach this next spell, we can keep it that way.”