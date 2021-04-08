VIDEO: Dusty roads make oncoming traffic nearly impossible to see in Moray

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions this afternoon with a blizzard of dust making roads almost impossible to see.

Images show a thick, fog-like cloud, hanging over the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

Appearing out of nowhere oncoming vehicles, including a tractor with accompanying load, are only visible at the last minute before passing.

It is understood the dusty conditions are happening due to an uplift of soil from the surrounding fields due to high winds.

The Met Office offered a more detailed explanation.

A spokeswoman said: “Constant winds and 50 mph gusts have meant soil is being lifted up into the air and forming a dust cloud.

“A cold front is expected to move into the area from the north-west bringing rain that will clear it all up.”