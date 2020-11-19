VIDEO: Drop in temperatures brings snowfall to north-east

Wintry conditions were experienced early this morning with snow falling in parts of the north-east.

A miniature blizzard was videoed by photographer Gavin Park in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen around 5.45am.

The five-second clip shows a gust of wind blowing the light snowfall in all directions.

In a Facebook post, Mr Park said: “Fare dinging it doon wi sna min! Aye, aye, aye.”

Snow has also been reported in the Rosemount and King Street areas of the city, as well as Clola and Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire.

Despite temperatures being quite mild for this time of year, a drop overnight to 2C, mixed with light rain has brought the first snowfall of the year to the north-east.