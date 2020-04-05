Video: Dril-Quip bosses claim Aberdeen has ‘whinge and whine culture’

Bosses at US oilfield equipment firm Dril-Quip have claimed Aberdeen has a “whinge and whine culture” in a shocking, leaked video.

Disparaging comments about Aberdeen workers were made during a conference call between Dril-Quip chief executive Blake DeBerry, senior vice president Jeff Bird and chief HR officer Mahesh Puducheri.

The video was shared by employees who are disgruntled by the Houston-headquartered firm’s response to Covid-19 at its base in Dyce.

Although the context of the conference call is not totally clear, the three Texas-based bosses appear to be discussing staffing levels in north-east Scotland.

The company has not yet provided comment on the video.