Video: Dramatic footage shows residents risking lives after car torched in Aberdeen

This footage shows the moment residents put their lives at risk after a car was torched in an Aberdeen community.

Three people ran to save a car parked next to the red Volkswagen which went up in flames.

Shocked residents today told how explosions rattled windows at a nearby high-rise and choking black smoke engulfed the area around Montgomery Road in the city’s Tillydrone.

Stephen Geddes, who lives near the scene, was alerted to the fire when the smell of burning started drifting into his home.

The 34-year-old said: “The first I realised something was happening was the smell of burning rubber.

“I heard the first explosion and it sounded like it was actually below me and in our building.

“I felt our windows rattle and immediately looked out to see what was happening.

“After the explosion, the owners of the car beside it had run out to try to move it. I don’t know if they were brave or stupid.”

He said the same car had been targeted by vandals on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

He said: “I’ve seen three incidents with the same car and I think this had been building up.

“A window was smashed, the next day the windscreen and then it was set on fire.

“I think it has been done by kids because they have nothing better to do on a Saturday night.”

Councillor Ross Grant, who represents the Tillydrone community, said he was alarmed that residents had put their lives at risk.

He said: “I am firstly totally appalled by this incident not only for the owners of the car but also for nearby residents.

“But I’m also alarmed to see individuals, instinctively concerned for their property, then put themselves and their wellbeing into a life-threatening situation.

“In the nicest way, can I say that cars are replaceable, but our health and wellbeing is not.

“Residents must be reassured that a full and robust investigation is carried out in order to determine the cause of the fire and, if it is an act of arson, I would urge in the strongest possible terms for those mindless and reckless perpetrators to come forward and report themselves to the police.”

A neighbour, who watched the incident but asked not to be named, said: “I heard I think two explosions and wondered what was going on and I got the shock of my life.

“There was a car on fire and there was people in the next car trying to move.

“I don’t know if they got it started as two or three people ran and started pushing it.

“The car beside it was melting too. It was quite scary.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 11.18pm on Saturday to a vehicle on fire.

“We had one crew from the central station in attendance who used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“We received 24 phone calls regarding the incident at the time and police were also in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed they were in attendance.