Video: Dozens take part in north-east town’s New Year’s Day nippy dip

Dozens of people have braved the cold waters of a north-east harbour for a charity event.

Fundraisers took part in the annual Nippy Dip at Stonehaven harbour earlier today.

Crowds gathered at the harbour this morning before running into the water.

The money raised will go towards the Stonehaven RNLI, who were on hand to ensure all participants were safe, and to fund a new CCTV camera to protect the town’s defibrillator, located in Market Square.

In a post on Facebook, RNLI Stonehaven thanked everyone who took part, as well as the event’s organisers.

“Well done to all who took part in today’s Nippy Dip.

“Amazing to see so many people taking part in the event and supporting. Thank you all.

“Big thanks goes to Stonehaven and District Community Council for organising and registration of all the dippers.”