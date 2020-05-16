Video: Dons legend Alex McLeish pays tribute to Aberdeen social care charity

An Aberdeen FC legend has sent a message of support to a city charity supporting the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex McLeish – twice manager of the Scotland national team – supported VSA when he played for the Dons 1970s, 80s and 90s.

He is also backing the charity’s Changing Lives Campaign, supported by the Evening Express.

He said: “I’d like to pay tribute to the wonderful VSA, who I had the pleasure of working with way back in the day during my Aberdeen FC days in raising funds for the kids at Linn Moor School.

“If you can do anything to help or donate to VSA it would be most welcome. The job they have done in these trying and very bizarre times is an absolute God-send.”

To support the charity visit vsa.org.uk

