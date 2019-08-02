Video: Donkeys to be mane attraction at north-east charity picnic

Some special four-legged friends are set to be the mane attraction at a north-east charity picnic.

Donkeys Cuthbert and McGrew will be the star guests at the fundraising event – and those going along have been warned to guard their sandwiches as McGrew is a big fan.

Jenny’s Donkeys, based in Inverurie, will take the pair to meet children at the Donkey Time Picnic on October 16.

It is being run in aid of North East Sensory Services (NESS), which supports people to achieve independence.

Those who attend the picnic will have the chance to cuddle the furry friends, walk around the storybook setting of the Den and the Glen children’s play area in Maryculter and sit down to lunch.

Jenny Walker, owner of Jenny’s Donkeys, said: “They are so kind and calm and generally they have a calming affect on everyone.

“They are unique in that most people don’t get to see a donkey every day.”

The donkeys are also used as therapets and visit a number of places, including care homes.

Jenny added: “There’s always someone who remembers seeing a donkey in their village when they were younger.

“Kids are always very, very excited to see them.

“They give children’s rides as well. The kids love them.”

They also spend time at additional support needs schools, go to events and galas to give rides and spread the word about welfare and protection of donkeys.

Mr Walker added: “My daughter Millie fell in love with our first donkey named Dibble when we rescued him a few years ago.

“He was poorly and not well looked after at all.

“He suffers from a condition called uveitis which means he is almost blind, but with special care and attention we’re delighted to say he’s now in full health and enjoying life very much with us at home.

“We’re looking forward to helping raise as much as we can for NESS with this lovely fun family day out.”

Places at the picnic are limited and families are asked to register their interest, with places allocated before the event.

For more information, visit nesensoryservices.org