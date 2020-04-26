Video: Dog walker finds land mine on north-east beach

A north-east dog walker discovered an unexploded World War 2 mine on a beach.

Kyle Constantine and his dog Isla found the device while they were out for their daily exercise on Montrose Beach on Friday afternoon and contacted the coastguard.

A statement from HM Coastguard – Angus and Mearns said: “Kyle recalled the advice given when the local Coastguard team attended his school to give a talk on coastal safety and what anyone should do in the event of an emergency.

“He also recalled what he should do if he discovered anything out of the ordinary on the beach. He walked directly towards the dunes, counting his steps and placed a marker above this high tide line. He knew this from the seaweed and debris that creates a line along the beach. He then dialled 999 and asked for the coastguard.

“Montrose Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) was paged and tasked to investigate the possible ordnance and identify its true location and condition.

“On further inspection and in conversation with the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) it was decided that the items would need to be removed.”

The coastguard were redeployed back to the scene at 6.30am yesterday and an EOD team arrived at 10am and the item was identified as two parts of a land mine.

A controlled explosion was carried out at 10.45am.

The coastguard statement added: “Kyle and Isla continue to take their daily exercise on the lookout for any other remnants of World War 2 devices.

“Never touch or remove items from the beach. Dial 999 ask for coastguard.”