Video: Dog walker finds land mine on north-east beach

A north-east dog walker discovered an unexploded Second World War mine on a beach.

Kyle Constantine and his dog Isla found the device while they were out for their daily exercise on Montrose Beach on Friday and contacted the coastguard.

Emergency crews attended and investigated the item, and called in support from an explosive ordnance disposal team before it was confirmed it was a land mine dating back to the war.

It was later safely destroyed in a controlled explosion.

A statement from HM Coastguard – Angus and Mearns said: “On Friday at 1.16pm HM Coastguard received a call to possible unexploded ordnance on Montrose Beach.

“While on their daily exercise, Kyle Constantine and his dog, Isla, discovered the items on the beach near Kinnaber, Montrose.”

The statement said Kyle used advice given to him when a Coastguard team visited his school on what to do about suspicious items on the beach.

He marked the area and called 999.

The statement said: “Kyle recalled the advice given when the local Coastguard team attended his school to give a talk on coastal safety and what anyone should do in the event of an emergency.

“He also recalled what he should do if he discovered anything out of the ordinary on the beach.

“He walked directly towards the dunes, counting his steps, and placed a marker above the high tide line.

“He knew this from the seaweed and debris that creates a line along the beach.

“He then dialled 999 and asked for the coastguard.

“Montrose Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) was paged and tasked to investigate the possible ordnance and identify its true location and condition.

“On further inspection, and in conversation with the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), it was decided the items would need to be removed.”

The Coastguard team were redeployed back to the scene at 6.30am on Saturday and an EOD team arrived at 10am.

The item was identified as two parts of a land mine.

A controlled explosion was carried out at 10.45am.

The Coastguard statement added: “Never touch or remove items from the beach.

“Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”