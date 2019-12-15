Video: Doddie Weir – It’s been the most amazing day, with the most amazing Christmas present ever … It’s been unbelievable

Doddie Weir has tonight spoken of his joy after receiving the Helen Rollason award at the Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony in Aberdeen.

The ceremony got off to a poignant start as the former Scotland rugby union international was presented with the award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity

After receiving the honour he said: “It’s been the most amazing day, with the most amazing Christmas present ever. It’s been unbelievable.

“With MND there is no cure so you don’t know how long you’ve got to live.

I’m going to dedicate this Helen Rollason award to everyone who has been on my journey.

“If it wasn’t for the lovely support and generousity I certainly would not be standing up here and thanks to them we’re here and we’re making awareness of MND, we’re taking the fight to MND and together we’ll hopefully crack it.”

He added: “Aberdeen is very special, BBC is very special, Helen Rollason award is very special and together we’ll make a difference with this MND.”

The 49-year-old was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016, and he has spent the time since then working to raise awareness of the condition through his charity My Name’5 Doddie.

Receiving the award in front of several of his rugby peers, Weir, who was diagnosed three years ago, said: “Sport has taught me – enjoy oneself, because you don’t know what’ll happen tomorrow.

“I’ll enjoy tonight.”