Video: Disappointment for Aberdeen pub boss as students fail to show for Scotland rugby clash

Scotland rugby fans have left an Aberdeen pub boss high and dry on Radio 1 after they failed to show for an early opening.

Customers at The Bobbin on King Street asked Alex to open the pub at 8am for the Rugby World Cup clash against Russia.

And the devastating moment was caught live on Radio 1 during the Breakfast show.

A video of the moment host Greg James cut live to the owner has been shared on Facebook.

His customers asked Alex at The Bobbin in Aberdeen to open the pub at 8am for the Rugby World Cup this morning 🏉They may have let him down a bit 😬😂 Posted by BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday, 9 October 2019

Greg James said: “Now we can cross back live to The Bobbin to see if it’s filled up and filled out and people are gorging on wings.

“Alex, how many people are in The Bobbin?”

But a dejected Alex replied: “One. And he’s having a coffee.”

A clip from Alex showed the interior of the student pub completely empty.

Greg James was quick to put the blame onto the students adding “the students would say one thing and do the other”.

The disappointment was clear in Alex’s voice when he revealed the pub had around 6,500 wings in the kitchen, much to the shock of Greg James.

However, Alex claimed they would sell most of them today.

So if you fancy chicken wings today? Do as Greg James said, “Get down there and not make this a wasted effort.”