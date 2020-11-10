Video: Demolition begins on Aberdeen office block to make way for 140 flats

Demolition work has started on an Aberdeen building to make way for 140 flats in the city centre.

It comes after councillors unanimously approved Telereal Trillium’s outline plans for Greyfriars House in the city’s Gallowgate.

The demolition of the building, which is being carried out by Nottingham-based firm Edge, will cost around £350,000.

The building features two murals that were painted by artist Helen Bur as part of Nuart Aberdeen 2019.

The warrant for the demolition is valid for three years and expires in September 2023.

Under the plans for the site, blocks of between five and seven storeys will be built once the existing building is demolished.

A car park with space for 33 vehicles will also be constructed, and access points and road junctions will be altered.