Video: David Duguid raises share of vote in Banff and Buchan

The Conservatives have held on to their Banff and Buchan seat, increasing their majority by thousands in the process.

David Duguid was elected to the role at the last election, after winning a majority over SNP’s Eilidh Whiteford.

Today he again secured a Tory victory with 21,182 votes, with an increased majority of 4,118 over the SNP in second place.

The seat was defended with almost exactly 50% of the vote.

Mr Duguid said: “I am delighted with my own result and I am really happy for colleagues who have achieved similar results in this election.

“I am thrilled to be able to return to the great honour of serving the people of this constituency.

“Not only have we been able to do that, we have done so with a larger majority than we did two years ago.

“That is something which we did not expect and we are extremely pleased about it.”

He added: “The Conservatives have managed to secure a majority government across the whole of the UK.

“I will continue to fight within that government for Banff and Buchan.

“This fantastic result shows the people of this area have placed their trust in me and I will do everything to ensure that trust is not misplaced.”

In second place, SNP’s Paul Robertson, who worked in the parliament office of Ms Whiteford, took 17,064 votes.

He said: “I am very proud of the campaign we fought in Banff and Buchan. It was a hard campaign against a large Tory majority from the last election.

“Across a short campaign, I am delighted with the effort that was made by everyone. I think the messages we took to the people of Banff and Buchan and the people of Scotland were that we should decide our own future and focus on the issues that matter to people here, and that really cut through.

“I am sure my enlarged group of SNP colleagues will be shining a light further on those issues and doing everything they can to protect Scotland’s interests.

“It’s been a very successful night for the party over all and a lot of people have placed their trust in the SNP to protect Scotland’s interests at Westminster.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Alison Smith came in third with 2,280 votes, while Labour’s Brian Balcombe was in last place with 1,734.