Video: Daring bike stunts performed at former north-east pool

A disused former tourist hotspot has become the backdrop for daring bike stunts captured on film.

Joe Urquhart, 20, and Adam McGuire, 19, discovered Tarlair Pool near Macduff while researching locations to film the stunts.

Now in an abandoned state and far removed from its former glory, Joe and Adam thought it would make the perfect location for their street trials.

The pair describe the venture as free running but on a bike, using the environment to perform freestyle tricks. Over three days of filming in June, Joe performed the stunts all around the pool, including on top of buildings previously used as the changing rooms and cafe, while Adam filmed it all.

Opened nearly 90 years ago, in 1931, the Art Deco venue beside the sea closed in 1996 and has been used by model boat club enthusiasts and dog walkers since.

It is hoped the footage captured at Tarlair will show off Joe’s riding ability, as well as introducing the venue to those who might not know it exists.

Joe, who lives in Westhill and works as an Openreach engineer, has been a keen trail rider for the last five years.

He said: “It was really cool to go up and film there. I had just come across Tarlair when I was searching for different venues and it turns out Adam had done the same.

“I’d spoken to my family about it and my parents used to be taken there when they were younger. It is amazing the venue has all this history and I went up there to do something completely different with it.”

Tarlair was previously a beacon for holidaymakers, until European destinations became cheaper and more affordable.

In its heyday families flocked to the pool and pavilion.

Joe said: “My grandma was telling me all these stories about how they would go up there in the summer and it would be packed to the brim with people.

“From looking at the images online, I was blown away and was really determined to visit it and see the place in real life.”

Adam, a passionate videographer who lives in Dyce, said he was amazed to discover Tarlair was right on their doorstep. He said: “My granny was telling me all about it at its pinnacle, where it would be packed with people and it was a massive tourist spot.

“It was cool to do this homage and show another use for it.

“Every time we were filming we had a small crowd and they would come up to us after and ask us when it would be going online.

“People had all these memories of it in its former glory and they were excited to see us doing something with it.”

Filming didn’t all go to plan, though, as Joe had hurt his ankle while performing a stunt off the pavilion. It means a lot of the footage was taken while Joe had a sore ankle.

He said: “I’ve never broken a bone in my life but my first thought was I had broken it.

“Adam put the camera down and made sure I was all right and could move my ankle and after about five minutes it was still sore but okay. I was determined to finish the filming and put it to the back of my mind. There is a 360 drop at the end of the video and I actually did it with the sore ankle.”