Video: Crowds fill Aberdeen streets for fun in the sun at OVO Energy Tour Series

Packed crowds lined the streets of Aberdeen to watch the return of a popular national cycling event.

The OVO Energy Tour Series took over Aberdeen’s streets for the third year, bringing with it a programme of professional bike races which are held in cities around the UK.

Races took place throughout the day, from junior and amateur events up to the professionals riders.

Passers-by also got to enjoy a bicycle stunt show set up in St Nicholas Square.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, said: “Once again the Tour Series has brought the city centre to life – it has been a fantastic day.

“The refreshed route for 2019 provided an impressive backdrop, with the history and heritage of Marischal College on one side and the contemporary Marischal Square on the other, and the international broadcast coverage of the event will showcase the city centre.

“The Tour Series attracts spectators from near and far as well as raising the profile of Aberdeen.”

An estimated 10,000 spectators cheered and watched the cyclists whizz by.

One of the onlookers supporting her family and friends competing was Taelor Shand.

The 23-year-old from Huntly said: “This is my first time coming out to the event.

“My mum and boyfriend are taking part this year and I showed up to support them.

“It’s pretty big since this is the first time my boyfriend has cycled since he had his knee surgery. I think it’s great Aberdeen is hosting an event like this and to be one of the two spots in Scotland.”

Lorry driver Eddie Fowler, 43, who lives in Kincorth, said: “It’s been a great event and also good for the kids. Not only can you watch the races, but I took my son to watch the stunt shows which was really cool.”

Charlotte Straud, 32, said she was not aware of the event happening until the morning.

The personal development mentor, who works in the city, said: “This is the first time I’ve heard about the event, I heard the music and saw them setting up – so I thought I’d come downstairs and have a nosey. It’s such a cool thing for Aberdeen to be a part of.”

The event proved popular with families with children of all ages turning out to spectate or participate.

Race director Mick Bennett said plans were under way for the race to return next year.

He added: “I love it up here. This is – without any exaggeration – my favourite venue. You put so much into it.

“It’s all about encouraging the younger generation to get on their bikes and enjoy it.

“I came here for the first time in the early ’80s and it was lashing down with rain and blowing a hooley. The finish was up Union Street and I thought: ‘I never want to come back here again’.

“When we came up here two years ago to see the sun was fantastic.”

Mr Bennett said the new layout has been “a bit of an experiment” with the finish line at

Broad Street.

He added: “It’s a magnificent backdrop and I think it’s more a sporting circuit than the other one. The council and politicians wanted to promote the area up here. It’s worked so far and everyone seems to have liked it.”