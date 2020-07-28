Video: Concerns raised over ‘poor state’ of algae-covered ponds in Aberdeen park

Concerns have been raised over ponds in a popular Aberdeen park being covered in “unsightly” algae.

Since lockdown restrictions have been eased, people have flocked to Duthie Park in their droves to enjoy the scenery.

The park is also popular with dog walkers, but Councillor Audrey Nicoll has said thick green algae covering some of the beauty spot’s ponds could pose a risk as well as being an eyesore.

She said: “There are a couple of ponds which are really lovely features in the park.

“It’s sad to see them being neglecting with what looks like quite considerable coverage of algae at the moment.

“Some algae can be quite dangerous for dogs and pets. There’s always that risk it could be hazardous.

“We’re really keen, given that we’ve all been confined during lockdown, that residents and visitor are able to safely use the park during the summer.

“I’d be keen to see options to rectify that put in place sooner rather than later

“In the main pond the algae is quite significant, the pond is pretty much completely covered.

“There’s a separate pond that isn’t quite as bad but it’s still sufficient so I’d be looking to keep visitors and dogs away from it.

“I think it kind of detracts a bit from the rest of the park which is looking lovely at the moment.

“There are a lot of visitors frequenting the park so it’s just a shame the pond has got into a poor state.

“I have alerted officers to the algae and I would certainly be hoping that they’re in a position to do something.

“I’d be looking to work with to get a resolution in place as soon as possible.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The algae, which appears almost every year, is not considered hazardous although it is unsightly.

“We clean the ponds as routine work every year and there has been a delay this year due to coronavirus as park staff returning to work have been concentrating on grass cutting and weeding.

“The clean-up work is due to take place in the next couple of weeks and the ponds will be topped up with water after that.”

Councillor Nicoll is looking forward to council staff removing the algae.

She said: “With the easing of lockdown it is a perfect opportunity to the use the park.

“Duthie Park is a lovely place although with this algae it has become unsightly although I understand the constraints on the services in the city.

“I am looking forward to having this algae removed and it will make a difference to people frequenting the park and enjoying it.

“I know that council officers will clean it up when they can.”