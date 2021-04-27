Video: Chris and Rosie Ramsey bring Sh**gged. Married. Annoyed live show to P&J Live

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are bringing their record-breaking Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed podcast live show to P&J Live.

The couple, whose award-winning podcast has hit more than 66 million downloads, will be arriving at the Aberdeen arena on December 13 this year. P&J Live bosses expect it will be one of the hottest tickets in town when they go on sale on Friday April 30.

In the same vein as their weekly chart-topping podcast, Chris and Rosie will be chatting all about life, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting, growing up and everything in between, but all in front of a live audience.

Chris and Rosie added Aberdeen to their already extensive UK tour, which was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Excited to perform for fans

The couple said: “When we first announced the tour we were so excited to get out of our house and out on the road to perform for all the fans… the pandemic has increased this excitement to levels that are actually a bit frightening.

“There is a chance we will both just spontaneously combust the moment we finally get on stage. WE. CAN. NOT. WAIT. FOR. THIS.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “Chris and Rosie’s podcast has become a phenomenon and we know they are hugely popular here in the north-east. Their take on every aspect of life as a couple is frank and hilarious and something we all identify with.

“We cannot wait to welcome them to P&J Live for their live show. It’s going to be a brilliant night.”

The couple have become household names thanks to their podcast, which regularly tops the download charts, as well as their book of the same name, which topped the best-seller list last year.

Stint on Strictly Come Dancing

Comedian Chris also won a legion of fans with his stint on Strictly Come Dancing where he reached the semi-finals. He also has hosting duties on The One Show, as well as a slew of appearances on comedy shows, such as Live At The Apollo. His own comedy tour was also a sell out.

Rosie’s additional credits include interviewing WWE Superstar John Cena and Hollywood actor Lesley Mann for The Chris Ramsey Show on Comedy Central.

She has also co-hosted the drive-time show on Capital Radio in the north-east of England, MC’d and performed at a huge number of live events as well as sharing the stage and duetting with global pop megastar Ed Sheeran.

Most recently, Rosie has amassed an army of followers on Instagram due to her hilariously real and brutally honest depiction of her everyday life through her Instagram stories and vlogs.

For more information and tickets go to www.pandjlive.com