Video: Chilling footage shows murderer walking up driveway carrying baseball bat moments before killing Aberdeen hotel worker

A man who brutally murdered an Aberdeen hotel worker after a five-day drugs binge has been locked up for at least 19 years.

Liam Hay was handed a life sentence for knifing Anthony McGladrigan nine times at the victim’s home in Cuminestown, Aberdeenshire last June.

The 20 year-old – described as “delusional” – had been chasing after a friend, who went to Mr McGladrigan’s house nearby for help.

Hay instead turned on the 51 year-old dad who shouted to his wife: “Oh my god…I have been stabbed”.

Hay returned to the High Court in Glasgow having earlier pled guilty to murder.

Lady Stacey branded the killing as “shocking” and “incredible”.

She told Hay: “I suspect what you did makes no sense to anyone.

“I know that, by your actions, you have deprived Mr McGladrigan’s family. He was a man who had much to offer.

“I know from statements from his family that he is sorely missed.

“Mr McGladrigan was the sort of person who tried to help others, if he could.

“He let your friend in and, in so doing, he ended up losing his life, as you followed.”

A hearing was told Hay and friends had been bingeing on drink and drugs at various places between June 21 and 26 2018 – the day of the killing.

Prosecutor Erin Campbell said this included taking cocaine and the stimulant M-Cat.

At one stage, Hay partied at his grandparents house while they were on holiday in Spain.

The property was just a short distance from Mr McGladrigan’s family home.

Hay was described latterly as “tripping” and his behaviour “increasingly strange”.

Around 4.30am on the morning of the murder, Hay’s friend tried to wake him.

The killer got up, but then grabbed a baseball bat and claimed he “wanted a word” with him.

A scared Mr Smith immediately raced out of the house as farm worker Hay yelled threats at him.

Mr Smith thumped on the door of Mr McGladrigan for help.

The dad – who worked at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen – had been in bed with his wife shortly after finishing a shift.

Mr McGladrigan let Mr Smith in and shouted to his wife: “Stay in the room. He says he is being chased by someone with a bat.”

A bare-footed Hay then stormed up and tried to open the door to the house.

Mr McGladrigan pleaded with him: “No, I am not letting you in. Calm down – put the baseball bat down.”

But, the thug instead used the weapon to smash glass and force his way in.

It is not known exactly what happened, but Hay appears to have grabbed a knife from the victim’s home.

Mr McGladrigan screamed: “Oh my god, are you crazy? I have been stabbed.”

His wife dialled 999 as she desperately tried helping her stricken husband.

Hay remained hiding in the house still clutching the murder weapon before police swooped.

Mr McGladrigan meantime was rushed to hospital in Aberdeen, but never recovered.

He died due to “multiple” stab wounds to the back and chest.

Hay was later quizzed by police.

He claimed he had now “sobered up”, but could not remember anything.

On initially being charged with attempted murder, he said: “What? No way. Honestly?”

Hay’s defence advocate said during the hearing today: “His perception of what took place around him that night is entirely divorced from reality.”