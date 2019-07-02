Video: Celebrities take to the sea in north-east trawler for new reality TV show

Celebrities have taken to the sea on a north-east trawler boat in a new reality TV show.

Boyzone star Shane Lynch, celebrity chef Antony Worrall Thompson and former England rugby play Ben Cohen joined skipper Alan Watt and his crew on board the Genesis at Macduff Harbour to take part in the 10-day adventure.

Last night’s show focused on the celebrities as they adjusted to life at sea, facing the realities of living on a trawler boat.

Throughout the episode, the celebrities gutted fish by hand, had issues with their equipment and also faced the potential that they may not catch enough to turn a profit and pay the crew.

The Genesis hit the headlines yesterday as a blaze broke out on board. The fire was extinguished quickly and no one was harmed.

The show was praised by viewers for showing the reality of the job.

Trawlermen: Celebs at Sea will air tonight at 9:15pm on Channel 5.