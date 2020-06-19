Video: CCTV shows the moment Flybe plane crashed into another at Aberdeen airport

CCTV footage of the moment a former Flybe plane crashed at Aberdeen airport has been leaked online.

In the clip, shared on the I Work on the Rigs Facebook page, a worker in high-vis is seen frantically trying to push the aircraft to stop it rolling towards a parked Loganair Plane.

The worker is seen pushing on the wheels under the wings before a second person jumps from the moving aircraft.

The second person then runs to the front of the aircraft where another member of staff is seen trying to push the aircraft.

All then clear the area as it impacts the other jet.

Aberdeen airport commented on the video, demanding it be removed immediately as it is part of an ongoing investigation.

The incident, in which nobody was injured, and involved empty jets, happened at Aberdeen International Airport on Tuesday.

Pictures from the scene at the time showed the former Flybe jet wedged under the rear of the Loganair plane.

A spokesman for Loganair speaking after the Tuesday night confirmed the details of the incident at the airport.

He said: “Just before 6pm this evening a Loganair Embraer 145 regional jet, parked with no passengers or crew members aboard, was hit by a former Flybe Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which we understand was being prepared for departure after being stored at Aberdeen Airport.

“The nose of the Q400 impacted the rear port side of the Embraer, becoming lodged underneath and lifting the right main gear off the ground. The most important thing is that no-one was injured in the incident, with the crew working on the ex-Flybe aircraft being safe and well, yet understandably shaken by the occurrence.”

“The airport’s fire services were in attendance and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been notified. A recovery operation for the aircraft is already in hand.

“We do not expect that this unfortunate occurrence will lead to any disruption to customers on Loganair flights from Aberdeen as we have standby aircraft available to fulfil our schedule.”

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed they had launched a probe into the collision.