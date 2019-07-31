Video: CCTV footage shows serial vandal glueing locks at Aberdeen company again

A mystery vandal who has waged an eight-year campaign against an Aberdeen business – by glueing its locks – has struck again.

Staff at M.N. Hamilton and Sons painters and decorators found the lock on the front door at their yard on Ardarroch Road in Aberdeen’s Pittodrie area had once again been filled with glue.

In CCTV footage of the incident just after 10am on Saturday, recorded from inside the premises, a man can be seen walking past the front door and stopping to put glue in the lock before continuing on his way.

Locks on two industrial doors and a padlock on its gated yard across the road were also glued.

The firm was previously targeted last December, with the matter reported to police.

Staff at the company insisted they have no idea who the person – who has caused thousands of pounds of damage since the first incident in 2011 – could be.

Founder Mike Hamilton, 71, is anxious to find out the identity of the man who left his firm in a sticky situation.

The latest incident has not been reported to police yet, with Mike saying it would be once they knew who was causing the damage.

He said: “We have no idea who’s doing the damage to our property.

“It’s been happening for a number of years now and we still have no idea about this man’s identity.

“It costs us between £800 and £1,000 every time it happens.

“It’s had an impact on our business because we had jobs to do and things we needed to get access for.

“We couldn’t get jobs done and that meant our customers were let down because of this.

“We have a good reputation in Aberdeen and it’s been damaged through no fault of our own because someone has decided to do this. I don’t want the reputation we have built up over 43 years to be ruined.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mike is hopeful with the aid of improved CCTV pictures he will finally be able to identify the culprit.

He said: “We are fortunate that the CCTV pictures we have now are much better than when this last happened back in December.

“All our neighbours are helping by keeping an eye out in case he comes back and does it again. As soon as we are able to find out who it is that’s doing this we will be reporting it to police and giving them his details.”