Video: Cargo ship runs aground in Aberdeen harbour

A cargo ship has ran aground at the entrance to Aberdeen’s harbour.

Images from the scene show the ship, believed to be the cargo vessel Arrow coming from Lerwick partially out of the water near the Aberdeen Harbour building at around 7.45am today.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A number of smaller vessels were in the area attempting to assist and free the ship, which continued on it’s way in to the harbour at around 8.15am.

The Coastguard agency confirmed they had been made aware of the incident, with a spokesperson for Serco Northlink confirming the incident will be investigated.

A spokesman for Serco NorthLink Ferries said: “We can confirm that the chartered MV Arrow freight vessel ran aground upon entering Aberdeen Harbour at approximately 7.30am today.

“There were no reported injuries or risk to the environment and the vessel has since been freed and proceeded to its normal berth.

“We are working with Aberdeen Harbour Board, the vessel’s owners and the relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation.”