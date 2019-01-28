Video: Campaign to rehome unwanted Aberdeen pets a success

A campaign to rehome 13 unwanted pets has been a roaring success.

In December, the Evening Express visited Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Seaton, where a number of animals put on their festive finest to find their forever homes.

Seven out of the 13 animals we featured have now been rehomed with a further two expected to join their new family this week.

Dogs Tyson, Hamish, Jack, Glenn and Jimmy, and cats Rocky and Archie, are now soaking up the attention at their proud new owners.

German Shepherds Freya and Zeus, who came as a pair, are also expected to leave the pet home soon.

Sadly, however, there wasn’t a happy ending for all the pets featured in the Evening Express.

Ten-year-old staffie Gucci, who is looking for a quiet retirement, and Tara, a four-year-old lurcher/Irish wolfhound cross, are still looking for their forever home.

And handsome two-year-old American bulldog-cross Bond and 12-year-old Jack Russell Diesel are also still available.

Marie Simpson, manager at Mrs Murray’s, said: “It’s always a successful campaign and it’s encouraging that people are coming in and looking and also at others.

“It helps to rehome other animals as well, not just the 13 strays.”

Since the rehoming centre reopened after Christmas, nine dogs and 11 cats have already moved out to start their new lives.

Marie added: “That’s about average. The number of cats is quite high as we had a litter of kittens which made the numbers a bit more.

“We have three others which are having home checks and we expect them to leave between today and Wednesday.”

Anyone interested in offering the remaining strays, or any other pets, a home, should visit: mrsmurrays.co.uk or contact the centre on 01224 483624.