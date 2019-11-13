Video: Calling north-east residents … can you give a hen a comb sweet home?

A north-east organisation is on a mission to find retirement homes for 500 hens … can you help?

Volunteers at The Little Hen Trust, who work to save ex-commercial hens from slaughter, are hosting a rehoming day.

The non-profit organisation has saved more than 1,400 hens and dozens of cockerels since it was founded in April this year.

And they are hoping to save 500 more on Sunday, November 24.

A Little Hen Trust spokeswoman said: “We are hoping to save around 500 hens at this rehoming but the more that are booked for their new homes the better.

“We have three rehoming points – one in Methlick, one in Turriff and one in Aberdeen (Parkhill area). This rehoming we will be running our Turriff and Aberdeen points – volunteers are there to assist rehomers with any questions they may have.

“The rehomers are given an allocated time slot to arrive for their girls, the volunteers will then crate the hens and they’re off to their retirement homes!

“We are incredibly grateful for our supporters – without them we couldn’t do what we do. The Little Hen Trust has grown far quicker than any of us expected and we are delighted.

The spokeswoman added: “Not many people realise just how fantastic a pet chickens are – they are clever, affectionate and have such individual personalities.

“Of course we also have to mention our amazing team of volunteers. Rehoming days are usually long and tiring but they always give them their all and bring such positivity to the day.”

If you would like to give a hen a home visit www.thelittlehentrust.co.uk