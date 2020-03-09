Video call GP appointments to be rolled out across north-east

Healthcare appointments in Aberdeenshire could be done by video conferencing so that patients do not have to attend at practices or hospitals.

The Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) is supporting the roll out of NHS Near Me which will allow users to have an appointment with their healthcare provider using a video call, similar to Facetime, from wherever is most convenient for them.

Chairwoman of the Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board, councillor Anne Stirling, said: “Using NHS Near Me is a great way for people to attend healthcare appointments and using this service for appointments with your GP, advanced nurse practitioner or other healthcare professional means that you don’t have to travel, which at this time of year is good news for all.”

All medical practices in the north-east have warned anyone with flu-like symptoms who have travelled abroad to stay at home and call their GP or 101.