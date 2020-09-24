Video: Bus gate camera activated in Aberdeen city centre

A new camera has been set up to catch people driving through a bus gate on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The camera has been set up to monitor cars driving in the bus gate on Union Street, which was installed as part of the city’s Spaces for People measures.

The bus gate was set up in June, covering the area between Market Street and the Adelphi.

Earlier this month Aberdeen City Council confirmed the camera would be put in place to ensure drivers were adhering to the rules.

Now it has been officially activated in response to some motorists flouting the restrictions.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “The mobile camera has been deployed on Union Street because some drivers were ignoring the bus gate and so buses and taxis were being delayed.

“It is always an option to enforce bus gates by using mobile cameras, as they can be rotated at locations around the city. We had hoped that we might not need to use them in this location.

“Enforcement action, utilising a mobile camera, has been advertised through our social media and website.

“The bus gate will remain in place at this location for as long as the other Spaces for People works are in place, which we’ve always said will be determined from advice from the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland.

“As with all our bus gate cameras, any revenue raised is ringfenced for strategic transportation projects such as new pavements, cycle routes or improvements at bus stops.”

Why was a bus gate installed on Union Street?

The gate is part of measures to aid social distancing and get the city moving following lockdown.

They were introduced to give pedestrians more space to move on the street.

The mobile camera will track vehicles heading through the gate, with only buses, taxis, pedal cycles and authorised vehicles – including emergency services, private hires or services dropping off or picking up packages – permitted.

Cash from any fines issued by the council will be used for future projects, including cycle lanes and improvements to bus stops.

City centre councillor Michael Hutchison said: “If the Spaces for People plans are going to include a bus gate then it makes sense that the council can enforce it.

“I would encourage motorists to plan ahead in order to ensure they follow the new temporary road layouts in the city centre.”