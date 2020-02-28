Video: Bomb squad swoop after Aberdeen flats alert

An Aberdeen city centre community was placed on lockdown after a suspicious package was discovered in a block of flats.

The discovery was made in a property on Wallfield Crescent in Rosemount shortly after 8pm last night.

Police and a fire crew raced to the scene, and a bomb disposal unit was summoned from Edinburgh.

Residents in the immediate vicinity were evacuated from their homes, while those in nearby streets were told to stay put.

Much of Rosemount was sealed off by police as a precaution.

The areas between Skene Street to Rose Street, Esslemont Avenue to Skene Street, and Rosemount Place to Esslemont Avenue were all cordoned off.

Access to Wallfield Place, Albert Street, Craigie Loanings, Westfield Terrace and Whitehall Place were also blocked off along with Wallfield Crescent.

Officers guarded the access points at the cordons, which remained in place well into the early hours of the morning.

And a forensics team could be seen going in and out of the block of flats in question, along with soldiers from the Royal Logistics Corps.

Police said they were called to Wallfield Crescent at around 8.20pm following the discovery of the device.

They evacuated three tenement buildings and after the device was made safe the cordon was lifted.

Residents were able to return to their homes at around 2.15am.

Inspector Mark Stephen said there is no threat to anyone and that officers will remain in Rosemount today as their investigation continues.

He said: “I would like to thank the public for their support and patience during this incident.

“Police officers will be the area during today as inquiries continue, but there is no threat to any members of the public.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance had been sent from Central Fire Station to assist.

The exact number of people evacuated is not known.

Residents spoke of their surprise at the evening’s events – but praised the quick response of the emergency services.

Kamil Hanke, 34, a resident of Wallfield Crescent who had to leave his home during the incident, said: “It was a big shock but the police did a brilliant job getting everyone out.

“They handled it really well.

“We are just glad we are able to go back home.”

Fran Turnbull, of Craigie Loanings, said: “I asked the police what was happening and they said they were sorry but they couldn’t tell us.

“The road was sealed off from the Co-op on Rosemount Place all the way down.”

Another woman, who didn’t want to be named, added: “We were really surprised when we found out what happened.

“The first we knew of it was when we tried to order a pizza and they said they couldn’t deliver it because all the streets were closed off.

“We didn’t know what was going on.”