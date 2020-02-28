Video: Bomb squad called and Aberdeen flats evacuated in suspicious device drama

An Aberdeen city centre community was placed on lockdown after a suspicious package was discovered in a block of flats.

The discovery was made in a property on Wallfield Crescent in Rosemount shortly after 8pm last night.

Police and a fire crew raced to the scene, and a bomb disposal unit was summoned from Edinburgh.

Residents in the immediate vicinity were evacuated from their homes, while those in nearby streets were told to stay put.

Much of Rosemount was sealed off by police as a precaution.

The areas between Skene Street to Rose Street, Esslemont Avenue to Skene Street, and Rosemount Place to Esslemont Avenue were all cordoned off.

Access to Wallfield Place, Albert Street, Craigie Loanings, Westfield Terrace and Whitehall Place were also blocked off along with Wallfield Crescent.

Officers guarded the access points at the cordons, which remained in place well into the early hours of the morning.

And a forensics team could be seen going in and out of the block of flats in question, along with soldiers from the Royal Logistics Corps.

Police said they were called to Wallfield Crescent at around 8.20pm following the discovery of the device.

They evacuated three tenement buildings and after the device was made safe the cordon was lifted.

Residents were able to return to their homes at around 2.15am.

Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “Following examination the device was found not to be viable or pose any wider risk to the public.

“It has been safely disposed of and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while this incident was dealt with.

“A police presence will be maintained in the area today as we continue our inquiries.”