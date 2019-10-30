Wednesday, October 30th 2019 Show Links
Video: Bomb squad called after ‘device’ found at north-east recycling centre

by Callum Main
30/10/2019, 2:49 pm Updated: 30/10/2019, 3:44 pm

A north-east recycling centre has been sealed off and the bomb squad called after a “device” was discovered.

Police Scotland was called to the facility in Keith at 12.35pm and confirmed EOD (Emergency Ordanance Disposal) had been called.

Officers were seen standing guard at the entrance to the facility with an area containing several skips sealed off.

Police at the scene in Keith

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At 12:35pm the police received a call about a device found at the recycling centre in Keith.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the centre has been closed.

“An area has been cordoned off and the EOD is on its way.”

Moray Council confirmed the recycling centre is closed until further notice.

