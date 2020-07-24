Show Links
News / Local

Video: Biker escapes from police by driving across Aberdeen football pitches

by Callum Main
24/07/2020, 9:06 am

A motorcyclist has been filmed giving police the run around during a chase in Aberdeen.

The person on the bike was filmed driving across football pitches at Bridge of Dee, while children were taking part in a coaching session.

The biker drove past children during their football coaching session

Meanwhile on the adjacent dual carriageway a police car was seen speeding with blue lights on giving chase.

However, while the police car was heading towards the Bridge of Dee roundabout, the biker made a swift u-turn on the grass before driving back toward the George VI bridge, effectively evading officers.

© DC Thomson
The biker was seen looking back to make sure he had escaped officers.

Before heading under the bridge, the footage shows the rider cheekily looking back to make sure he had successfully evaded officers.

A second police vehicle was seen shortly after speeding across the bridge looking for the motorcyclist.

The white and orange scrambler-like bike was being ridden by a person wearing a black jumper and trousers, with a white and blue helmet.

Police remained in the area for around 40 minutes after the incident on Wednesday evening, with a 4×4 parked on Abbotswell Drive and officers stood outside the vehicle watching the road.

© DC Thomson
Officers on Abbotswell Drive

The eyewitness who filmed the clip said: “He just came out from underneath the bridge, speeding along the pitches towards Goals.

“The second the police car sped past on the road above, he turned around – with the kids all laughing and cheering him on – before heading under the bridge and up the hill towards Abbotswell Road.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the incident.

He said: “Police Scotland received a report of a motorcycle allegedly being driven dangerously in the Bridge of Dee area of Aberdeen around 8.20pm on Wednesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify the vehicle and driver.”