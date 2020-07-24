Video: Biker escapes from police by driving across Aberdeen football pitches
A motorcyclist has been filmed giving police the run around during a chase in Aberdeen.
The person on the bike was filmed driving across football pitches at Bridge of Dee, while children were taking part in a coaching session.
Meanwhile on the adjacent dual carriageway a police car was seen speeding with blue lights on giving chase.
However, while the police car was heading towards the Bridge of Dee roundabout, the biker made a swift u-turn on the grass before driving back toward the George VI bridge, effectively evading officers.
Before heading under the bridge, the footage shows the rider cheekily looking back to make sure he had successfully evaded officers.
A second police vehicle was seen shortly after speeding across the bridge looking for the motorcyclist.
The white and orange scrambler-like bike was being ridden by a person wearing a black jumper and trousers, with a white and blue helmet.
Police remained in the area for around 40 minutes after the incident on Wednesday evening, with a 4×4 parked on Abbotswell Drive and officers stood outside the vehicle watching the road.
The eyewitness who filmed the clip said: “He just came out from underneath the bridge, speeding along the pitches towards Goals.
“The second the police car sped past on the road above, he turned around – with the kids all laughing and cheering him on – before heading under the bridge and up the hill towards Abbotswell Road.”
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the incident.
He said: “Police Scotland received a report of a motorcycle allegedly being driven dangerously in the Bridge of Dee area of Aberdeen around 8.20pm on Wednesday.
“Inquiries are ongoing to identify the vehicle and driver.”
