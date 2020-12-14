Video: Behind-the-scenes look at Aberdeen University’s Covid test centre

The principal of a city university hopes a Covid-19 test centre on campus helped give students reassurance they could have the winter break they deserved.

Aberdeen University launched its own mass testing centre aimed at ensuring students would be able to return to their families over Christmas.

The UK Government-backed asymptomatic testing site opened at the Butchart Centre on University Road on Monday, November 30.

The partnership between Aberdeen University, the Scottish Government and NHS Test and Protect, aimed to support students to be able to leave their term-time accommodation to travel safely over the winter break.

It was in operation every day from 8am until 8pm until Friday, December 11.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor at the university, said: “It’s been a really tough time for students here in Aberdeen and across the globe.

“I hope that our centre provided our students and their loved ones with some reassurance so that they can have the winter break they need and deserve.”

Students from Aberdeen University, NESCol or Scotland’s Rural College were all invited to get a test.

The centre had the capacity to deliver 16,000 tests over the timeframe, with students asked to take two tests, three days apart.

Testing was voluntary, however, students were offered a lateral-flow test which involves taking a swab from the mouth and nose in a process that takes only a few minutes to complete.

Students who took part were asked to fill in details online, and fill in their unique barcode for their testing kit.

They were then led to a socially distanced booth, where a worker prepared the lateral flow device.

Students were asked to sanitise their hands, blow their nose, sanitise again then use a swab each tonsil three times, as well as at the top of the inside of the nose and swirl it around 10 times.

The extraction fluid is then dripped onto the lateral flow device which returns a result for the sample.

Another member of staff prepares the sample to be checked, and the result, whether positive or negative, was logged against the student’s barcode.

Mhairi Swanson, a law student at the university, attended the test centre on Friday.

She said: “I had my second Covid test and the experience was fab.

“It was very well organised, very simple and had clear instructions.”

Debbie Dyker, acting director of operations, said: “It’s been hugely heartening to see our university community come together to deliver a testing centre from scratch in just under two weeks.”