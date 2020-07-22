Video: Beauty salons welcome back customers across the north-east after four-month closure

Beauty salons are ready to welcome back customers today as lockdown continues to be eased in Scotland.

And customers are expected to flood back into nail bars and salons after dealing with months of carrying out their own treatments at home.

One Aberdeen salon received more than 600 bookings in a single day.

Tattoo studios, spas and other wellness studios will also return, subject to stringent new hygiene standards, for the first time since lockdown was imposed in March.

Nailco Nail Bar, located on the city’s Union Street, has been busy with preparations since the Scottish Government’s announcement that ‘personal and close contact’ retail services could resume today.

Owner Jayd Linney said her staff were excited to see their clients after four long months.

“It has been a long time coming and our technicians are excited to get back to their clients,” she said.

“The girls really do build up a relationship with their clients. They really get to know them and I guess it has been more like losing friends during this time.

“So, I imagine they’re looking forward to catching up with everybody, seeing how everybody is, while also getting back to a level of normality.”

In addition to the strict hygiene measures, Nailco has added “personal touches” throughout the salon, such as using uplifting and positive messages on social distancing stickers on the floor.

Ms Linney hopes they will help to make people feel more comfortable when they return, saying: “People can come in and not feel so daunted by the environment because I think that can easily happen.

“I know there have been occasions when you go somewhere and you feel like you’ve done something wrong because of all these new restrictions.

“I just wanted people to put themselves at ease.

“We talked about our different experiences going out again after lockdown, and what stood out were the businesses that put in the time and effort to make you feel at ease.

“We’re just looking forward to seeing everyone in a safe and relaxing environment.”

Ms Linney said people can expect a rigorous cleaning schedule and treatment-specific personal hygiene regimes, with PPE being worn by nail, waxing, eyebrow and eyelash technicians. Perspex screens have also been introduced.

Appointment times have been extended and customers will have to wait to be called on before entering the premises.

The salon is also operating with reduced staff to allow for safe social distancing practices and not all services will resume right away, as some are still deemed “high risk”.

Face treatments are not currently allowed to be carried out under the Scottish Government regulations.

Ms Linney said: “We haven’t put back on all of our facial waxing treatments as of yet, just to avoid the nose, upper lip and chin areas.

“But, we’re hopeful we can get them back in a few weeks’ time.”