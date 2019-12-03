Video: Baby Jesus smashed up in graveyard after Aberdeen nativity scene vandalised

Aberdeen’s nativity scene has been vandalised, and a statue of Jesus broken and dumped.

The display at St Nicholas Kirk, which only opened yesterday, was damaged at some point last night.

Pictures this morning show the statue of the baby Jesus smashed in half with the nativity scene also showing signs of damage.

Two wise men and a donkey were both knocked over, with some damage caused.

Yesterday’s blessing ceremony was attended by city primary school pupils and community leaders.

Members of Aberdeen Churches Together, Aberdeen City Lord Provost Barney Crockett and Depute Provost Jennifer Stewart were joined by pupils from schools including Ferryhill Primary, Hanover Street Primary, Holy Family RC Primary, Robert Gordon’s College Junior School and Seaton Primary School for the service at St Nicholas Kirkyard.