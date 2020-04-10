Video: Apprentice star praises Aberdeen FC Community Trust’s work during coronavirus pandemic

Aberdeen FC’s community arm has been praised by an Apprentice star for its work during the coronavirus outbreak.

The AFC Community Trust has launched a campaign, called Still Standing Free, in partnership with Cfine to support the most vulnerable people in the city.

The scheme has proved hugely popular and has now been praised by Apprentice star Thomas Skinner.

The 28-year-old from London was a contestant on the last series of Sir Alan Sugar’s hit BBC show.

So far, more than 1,000 food parcels have been delivered to those most in need by the community trust.

Thousands of people across the city have also received phone calls from staff and players at the club.

In a video posted on the trust’s Twitter page, Skinner said: “It’s absolutely fantastic. I want to say a massive well done and thank you to all the fans because you guys are heroes with what you’re doing.

“It’s absolutely brilliant. We are all mucking together and helping out. To Aberdeen and the people there, thumbs up. Keep up the good work.”

The West Ham United-supporting pillow salesman became a firm favourite with fans of The Apprentice during the last series.