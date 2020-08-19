Video: Annie Lennox dedicates performance to Sue Ryder nurses in Aberdeen

Aberdeen-born singing legend Annie Lennox gave a special virtual performance to the staff of an Aberdeen support charity.

In an effort to thank the Sue Ryder nurses and support staff at the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre at Dee View Court, Annie Lennox filmed herself singing an excerpt from There Must Be An Angel.

It comes after the team at the Sue Ryder facility faced significant challenges due to the pandemic, recent second lockdown and local flooding.

Annie Lennox said: “Here is a small message of huge appreciation to all the nurses and care staff at Sue Ryder Dee View Court in my hometown of Aberdeen.

“I am so impressed with everything that you are doing right now, so I thought that I could perhaps sing a little song for you to show my thanks.”

Val Maxwell, centre director of the centre, said: “Myself and the staff are blown away by Annie’s kind words and her dedication of such a well-known, beautiful song to the team here who have been nothing short of amazing over the last few months.

“We all stood there with open mouths when we watched it – it was such a wonderful surprise.

“I am incredibly grateful to every member of the team here at Sue Ryder Dee View Court, who have put their own concerns and worries about coronavirus aside in order to continue to provide the expert and compassionate care that we are all so proud to deliver.

“They have all really pulled together and it is wonderful for them to see their passion being noticed and appreciated by Annie Lennox.”

To find out more about Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre Dee View Court, visit sueryder.org