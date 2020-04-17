Video: Animals at Aberdeen Pets’ Corner enjoying extra attention during lockdown

Footage has been shared of animals enjoying attention from their keepers at a popular Aberdeen attraction, closed due to the lockdown.

Pets’ Corner at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen has become a firm favourite in the region over the last five decades, with its diverse menagerie receiving thousands of visitors.

But the much-loved residents have not been receiving the usual flood of affection from the public since its closure two weeks ago.

The keepers are continuing to care for the creatures, though they are currently working in isolation, one at a time.

Animal attendant Jamie Rennie said: “All the animals are coping pretty well, although some are a bit more vocal than others, especially Mason the donkey as he seems to hee-haw every time he sees the keepers.

“All the animals are quite content and they are happy and healthy which is the main thing. With a little more free time we can give them all a bit more attention – although Dee the meerkat seems to have an issue with social distancing!

“I’m sure they’re looking forward to seeing people again at Pets’ Corner just as much as the staff are.”