Video: All you need to know about Aberdeen’s P&J Live open day

P&J Live bosses have promised that tomorrow’s preview event will be a stunning taster of everything the state-of-the-art venue has to offer.

Thousands of people will flock to the £333 million complex when it opens to the public for the first time.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a vast array of activities and events, from live bands to following a trail of mini Oor Wullie statues and seeing the new bars and restaurant.

They will also be able to get on stage to take photos of themselves with cut-outs of some of the huge stars set to play P&J Live.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for the venue, said: “This day has been a long time coming and we cannot wait to welcome the public into P&J Live for the first time.

“We know they are going to love what they see, from the most modern arena in the country to the warm and welcoming bars and restaurant.

“The range of entertainment, activities and displays will reflect everything P&J Live will be offering in years to come – awesome acts, excellent events, stunning shows, fantastic food and drink and one of the best places in Scotland to spend an unforgettable night out.

“Everything we are offering tomorrow will be a stunning taster of what’s to come from P&J Live to bring a major boost to the people of the north-east and beyond.”

Preview@P&J Live has proved so popular all the free tickets have now been snapped up and there are no spaces left. Those lucky enough to have bagged a spot will be able to see the massive arena, which has cutting-edge acoustics, set up for an all-seated gig.

They can also stand on the stage where they can take pictures of themselves with cut-outs of stars such as Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher and Michael Buble.

The Showdeck VIP bar/suite will also be open to showcase its fantastic view of the arena.

Visitors can explore the other impressive spaces at P&J Live including its concourse, three huge halls, plus conference suites and meeting rooms.

There will be live entertainment from bands including Dim The Lights, Verdict, the Nescol Jazz Combo and progressive metal band Abridged.

Original 106 will be on site all day, chatting to people about the world-class venue.

For families and younger visitors, P&J Live will host a special mini Oor Wullie Bucket trail. This will reflect the hugely popular Oor Wullie Bucket Trail across the north-east which is raising funds for the Archie Foundation.

An Oor Wullie map can be picked up from the P&J merchandise stand in the concourse, where DCT Media staff will also be handing out goodie bags.

Kids will also enjoy seeing a Samurai Lego man in the concourse to showcase the upcoming BRICKLIVE exhibition.

There will be a Lego man/Disney character hunt, with prizes including tickets to Disney On Ice and BRICKLIVE.

The venue conference suites will also host Retro Consoles UK, with a Mario Kart Wii tournament during the day, as well as other games.

Things you need to know

The overground car park at P&J Live will be open and free of charge.

Stagecoach 727 is offering free bus travel to and from P&J Live from the city centre on presentation of a Preview @ P&J Live eticket.

There will be a taxi drop-off at the site.

Visitors are asked to download the Ticketmaster app in order that their etickets can be scanned on arrival.

P&J Live will be a cashless venue, so all the outlets will accept card payments.

Only those with tickets will be admitted.

The charity Charlie House will also be at the venue, with activities for kids, plus displays of how its new Charlie House building will look.

Visitors can also have a sneak preview of the 195 Bar & Grill before trying out the food and beverage kiosks throughout the building, as well as the Mill Coffee Shop. Everything – except alcohol – will be £1 for the preview day.

Louise said that as well as having fun, visitors will help test out the new building by taking part in an emergency evacuation and flushing all the toilets at the same time.

She added the day is very much a test event and some parts of the building may not be completely polished to the finished standard.

Louise said: “We know that excitement has been building for the opening of P&J Live and we are confident the preview day will see people not only impressed but eager to come back for more.

“And we really do have much, much more to offer.

“Welcome to P&J Live.”