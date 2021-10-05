VIDEO: All DCT Media’s big winners at the Scottish Press Awards

DCT Media’s news brands picked up a number of gongs at the 2021 Scottish Press Awards in Glasgow last week.

Journalists Lesley-Anne Kelly, Julia Bryce, Dale Haslam, Stephen Stewart and Laura Smith were among the winners at the event, with The Courier’s Alex Bell named columnist of the year.

The Evening Express and The Press and Journal were runners up in the best coverage of a live event category for their reporting of the Stonehaven Rail Tragedy.

DCT Media audio producer Morven McIntyre also topped the podcast of the year award. She was named both winner and runner-up for her previous work.

Watch the video above to hear from our winners.