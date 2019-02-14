Video: Aberdeen’s young chefs rise to pizza challenge

Little chefs at an Aberdeen primary school rose to the challenge of pizza lessons as part of a new cookery workshop.

Bairns in the Kitchen is the brainchild of Italian-born, but now Kintore-based, chef Sam Park.

Through a seven-week programme of cookery classes, she aims to help young children discover new flavours and skills.

Youngsters from Manor Park Primary School in Aberdeen joined the chef once more last week to learn new culinary techniques.

Already skilled at houmous, smoothies and pasta, the class of 12 youngsters were eager to learn more and were set the challenge of creating their own pizzas.

Head teacher Gill Graham has been closely watching the children’s progress and said their efforts “looked delicious”.

She said: “I was contacted by one parent who said she had been amazed that her son wanted to try so many new foods. We have received funding from the pupil equity fund, which aims to raise attainment and close the poverty-related gap.

“The children also learn new language skills from Sam, as she explains what the Italian names would be, as well as maths in the weighing and measuring.”

Emma Aluzaite, 10, pictured, said she would “definitely” be recreating the pizzas at home for her family and said the lessons were “really good fun”.