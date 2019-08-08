Video: Aberdeen’s P&J Live officially open for business

The new multi-million-pound P&J Live complex officially opened today with the cutting of white ribbon.

And as they hailed it as a game-changing moment for the city, council leaders said the massive £333 million project was merely “the first piece of the puzzle”.

The development – capable of attracting some of the world’s finest acts and major conferences – offers room for even more hotels and performance space.

Long-term plans are also being prepared for a rail link from the airport to the arena and then on to Dyce station and into the city – at a potential cost of £70 million.

The venue becomes Europe’s largest new entertainment and conference complex in Europe. It is three times the size of the previous AECC with a 15,000 capacity arena, nine meeting rooms and three conference and exhibition halls.

There will be several test events at the complex before the venue welcomes delegates for its first conference on September 3.

That honour will go to the giant Offshore Europe conference and exhibition.

International acts already confirmed to appear include Michael Buble, Alice Cooper, Lewis Capaldi and Rod Stewart as well as comedians Jack Whitehall and Russell Howard.