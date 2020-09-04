Video: Aberdeen’s famous Rubislaw Quarry can now be explored from the comfort of a canoe
For the first time in more than half a century people will be able to make a splash at Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Quarry.
Adventure Aberdeen is running canoeing sessions at the granite extraction site where an estimated six million tonnes of stone was taken out to be used to build some of the city’s iconic buildings.
The Music Hall, Woolmanhill Hospital and Provost Skene’s House were all built using Rubislaw granite with Marischal College, the second-largest granite building in the world, also built from the same stone.
Rubislaw Quarry opened in 1740 and for more than two centuries was an important part of the construction industry before it closed in 1971.
In 2010 it was purchased by friends Hugh Black and Sandy Whyte and earlier this year councillors rejected plans to build flats on the edge of the water-filled quarry.
Adventure Aberdeen, which is part of Sport Aberdeen, is now working alongside Mr Black to offer people the chance to explore the site from a canoe.
The sessions launched yesterday and it the first time the public has had access to the site since 1969.
Graeme Dale, head of sport and active communities at Sport Aberdeen, said canoeing was a “good opportunity” to showcase the site.
He also said the water at Rubislaw is safe and it has been tested by scientists locally.
Graeme said: “We’ve got a good relationship with Mr Black, the quarry owner.
“He has been looking at ways the quarry can actually be used and this felt like a good opportunity.
“It gets people in to see this wonderful environment in the middle of the city. Everyone we have had coming down cannot believe we are so close to the road.
“Beginners can do this and it is really easy because there are no currents.
“We’ve had the water tested. We wanted to do our due diligence and make sure it is safe for any activities we do.
“We got that tested by an independent local laboratory and the quality of the water is really good.”
Mr Black, Rubislaw Quarry director, said they have been looking for ways to share the quarry with people in the Granite City.
He said canoeing in the waters of Rubislaw Quarry will allow people to have a “unique perspective” of the site.
Mr Black said: “From the very early days, after acquiring the quarry in 2010, we have been looking at ways to share this amazing, unique space with the wider public.
“Rubislaw Quarry has been more or less neglected since it closed. Where offices and residential properties have been built on the former granite yards that surround it, the quarry itself has been virtually forgotten about.
“So, the opportunity for the general public to be able to access the ‘hidden gem’ of Rubislaw Quarry and provide safe and supervised activity through Adventure Aberdeen, will give people a unique perspective of this iconic heritage site.”
For more information about canoeing at Rubislaw Quarry and to book a session visit https://bit.ly/2QWeNNa
