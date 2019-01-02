Video: Aberdeen’s cutest new police recruit helps share New Year message

Police in Aberdeen have released potentially the cutest happy new year message you’re likely to see – starring their most adorable, and youngest, recruit.

The video message featuring trainee police dog Kane playing with his handler was accompanied by a message wishing everyone in the north-east the best for 2019.

The footage, which was shared by the North East Police Division on Facebook, has already been viewed more than 18,000 times.

The clip shows Kane at just 10-weeks-old and was filmed in November.

Officers plan on releasing more videos of the puppy as his training progresses.