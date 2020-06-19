Video: Aberdeen youngster wants people to hop on board his charity fundraiser

An Aberdeen youngster is fundraising for a national charity after being inspired by his little sister.

Four-year-old Mason Laing has been bouncing on a space hopper as part of efforts to help the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

His one-year-old sister Piper has cystic fibrosis and is one of 10,500 people across the UK with the condition classed as vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes on Wear Yellow Day, which is part of cystic fibrosis week that launched on Monday and continues until Sunday.

Posted by CF Awareness on Friday, 12 June 2020

The whole family are shielding at home, but that hasn’t stopped Mason taking part in a campaign to highlight the precarious position that both adults and children with cystic fibrosis currently face.

Kerry Laing, Mason and Piper’s mum, said they have been sharing videos on social media of the bouncy fundraising bid.

She said: “Mason has been bouncing on his space hopper every day.

“We have been sharing the videos online and asking people to support Mason’s efforts by sponsoring him on a fundraising link that we have shared with the posts.”

Due to the Covid-19 shielding rules, the family have been confined to their home in the city.

Kerry hopes that the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions for people having to shield will provide them with a boost.

She said: “This strict shielding lockdown is a difficult situation for the whole family.

“In order to protect Piper, the whole family are restricted to just the house and garden. We can’t go outside to exercise as other members of the public can.

“We haven’t left the house for walks yet.

“It has been very strange not being able to see family or friends. None of us have left our front door in over three months so it’s very isolating.

“Both kids miss their grandparents and family, it’s very sad but we know it’s to keep Piper safe so it’s for the best.”

Posted by CF Awareness on Saturday, 6 June 2020

CF campaigner Sue Barnes said: “People living with cystic fibrosis have to exercise daily to help to shift the thick, sticky mucus that builds up in their lungs and other organs.

“Some of the best activities for this, particularly for children, are bouncing activities like trampolining.

“Usually parents use a wide range of sports and classes to vary the activities and make physio more fun. But this is proving difficult in such limited circumstances.

“To help with motivation, some of our youngsters have decided to set themselves bouncing challenges, for example, bouncing for 20 minutes every day for a week or doing laps around the garden on a space hopper.”

Each of the posts contains a link for people to sponsor Mason during his space hopper challenge.

The family have so far raised more than £2,000.

The link can be found here https://bit.ly/37A8LJr