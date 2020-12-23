Video: Aberdeen youngster delivers gifts to sick children in Thomas the Tank Engine train

A kind-hearted five-year-old delivered hundreds of sweet treats to sick children and hospital staff – with the help of a popular TV character.

Lexi Gibson-Hanratty, from Rosemount, decided to donate hundreds of selection boxes and sweet tubs to Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Roxburghe House when she became concerned that Santa would be unable to visit them this Christmas due to the current restrictions.

Goods were also donated to Lee McAllister’s toy appeal.

And the youngster was stunned to discover her transportation to Aberdeen Children’s Hospital was a life-size Thomas the Tank Engine train.

Joined by mum Megan Gibson and stepdad Zac Robinson, Lexi delivered the first batch of sweet treats on Sunday.

Mum Megan explained: “Zac works for John Lawrie Metals and he was telling his work friends about what Lexi was doing.

“His colleague knew someone from KNC Groundworks and he suggested we could use Thomas the Tank.

“We got to the bottom of the road near the hospital and there was Thomas. We were driven to the A&E entrance of the children’s hospital.

© Scott Baxter/DCT Media

“Lexi thought it was absolutely amazing, she said it was ‘the best day ever’. Her face just lit up.”

The appeal began after Megan launched a Facebook page to drum up support for Lexi’s mission.

It started to get shares and follows from thousands of people, with hundreds of sweet treats donated.

Friends and family brought along a number of items to Megan and her daughter. But after Scotia Bar in Aberdeen spread the word of their appeal, the donations flooded in.

Tesco got in touch and donated more than 50 selection boxes, while Lexi also received loads of goods from her school – Gilcomstoun School – and her old nursery.

Megan added: “I don’t think the nurses expected us to have so many selection boxes.

“We ended up collecting more than 500 selection boxes and 20 tins of sweets. The grand total of chocolate was about 700.

“What started as a small appeal just grew arms and legs.

“I’m so happy that Lexi’s done this. It’s only chocolate but it means the hospital staff and patients will have something to cheer them up during what is a very difficult time.”

Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Roxburghe House and Lee McAllister’s toy appeal will all benefit from Lexi’s efforts.

Lexi chose Roxburghe House as they looked after her grandad before he passed away.