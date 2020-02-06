Video: Aberdeen woman celebrates 100th birthday with surprise party

An Aberdeen woman marked her 100th birthday in style – with a surprise party.

Grace “Bunty” MacKintosh celebrated her special milestone with a telegram from the Queen and a slice of cake.

Residents at Woodend Hospital’s orthopaedic rehab ward gathered to mark Bunty’s birthday yesterday with a tea party organised by the NHS.

As she was wheeled into her party, which was filled with sweet treats, music and balloons, Bunty quipped, “I’ll have a drink!”, to the amusement of her guests.

By her side was son David MacKintosh, 69, and daughter-in-law Eilsa Mackintosh, 67. Her two grandchildren, Suzy MacKintosh, 41, and Mhairi MacKintosh, 34, read out a few of the cards she had received.

David said: “It probably is quite concerning to me, because that now means I’m approaching my 70th birthday, which is old!” he laughed.

He praised the “absolutely wonderful” hospital staff for arranging the party for her, and said of his mum: “She’s an amazing person. From the early days she used to cycle everywhere and travel miles and miles and miles on a rickety old bike.”

Celebratory music was played on a keyboard as Bunty was handed a card addressed from the Queen by Jennifer Macdonald, depute lieutenant of Kincardineshire.

Ms Macdonald said: “It’s lovely to do something like a 100th birthday or a diamond wedding. It’s lovely when you’re able to come along and share in someone’s celebrations.”

An adventurous spirit, the former primary school teacher, who is originally from Hull, wanted to join the French Foreign Legion before meeting her husband Evan at the age of 19 on a cycle trip in Scotland.

The two lived together in Lossiemouth, Nairn and Dyce, where Evan was the airport manager of what is now Aberdeen International Airport.

