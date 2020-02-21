Video: Aberdeen University staff on strike over pay and pensions

Staff at Aberdeen University have staged a walkout as part of national strike action.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) launched the strike in a dispute over pensions, pay and conditions.

Lecturers were standing outside the Old Aberdeen campus on King Street yesterday with placards calling for equality and job security.

It marked the first day of almost two weeks of strike action planned at 15 universities across the country.

Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) University Lecturers’ Association (EIS-ULA) members also joined the walkout at the institution.

Dr Frederik Pedersen, senior lecturer and head of the Aberdeen UCU branch, said: “It’s frustrating that we have to go on strike almost every year because of the structure of pay negotiations. Currently, the offer on the table does not even cover inflation, and it does not cover the increased contributions which have been taken from our salaries.

“Compared to 10 years ago, the value of our salaries in real terms has dropped by about 15%, so were are trying to claw our way back to where we were.

“We’re looking for some resolution to the question of equal pay. In terms of gender, women are not promoted as much as men and women are not paid as much as men throughout their careers. All universities have a problem with that and we’re trying to get them to take action.”

UCU members also took part in action before Christmas.

UCU Scotland official Mary Senior said: “This unprecedented level of action shows just how angry staff are at their universities’ refusal to negotiate properly with us.”

Professor Karl Leydecker, senior vice-principal at Aberdeen University said they were committed to offering “fair and affordable” pay and pension settlements.

He said: “These are national negotiations over pay and pensions. The university is committed to a fair and affordable pay settlement and pension scheme for our staff.

“Universities UK and UCEA have made a positive offer to address casual employment, workload/mental health and gender/ethnicity pay gaps, and we as a university have also made a number of commitments in these areas.

“Staff at the university are committed to providing an excellent educational experience for our students and as such have put in place measures to ensure any impact of this strike action is minimised.”