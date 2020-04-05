Video: Aberdeen teacher praises kids’ creativity during lockdown

A headteacher has saluted her pupils’ achievements while on lockdown – by making a special video.

Countesswells Primary School leader Paula Rough was so proud of what her students have been doing since classes were cancelled on March 20 that she made a collage of their efforts and uploaded it to YouTube.

The video, which is just over a minute long, begins with the caption “a new way of learning – submitting work online” and includes children showcasing their work, including an artistic comic strip and colourful paintings.

Mrs Rough praises youngsters in the video for making the most of their home – featuring examples of children using toilet rolls and fruit bowls as part of improvised maths lessons.

And there is lots of fun too as the video features children enjoying discos in their kitchen.

The collage also features a selection of whale paintings – produced as part of a class project about marine life.

Mrs Rough also congratulated pupils for creating rainbow paintings and putting them in their front windows, so passing emergency-service workers, and other children out on walks, can enjoy them.

Mrs Rough said: “I am so proud of how our learners and their families have embraced this rapid change to their lives.

“It has been lovely to see them utilising their home environment and while continuing to learn they have been having fun.”

Countesswells Primary School is currently based at Hazlewood School on Fernielea Road in the city. Pupils are due to move into a permanent building next year.

The current pupil roll is 34, made up of children aged between five and 12 overseen by Mrs Rough.

The new way of working comes just a few weeks after the community got a sneak peek of their new school design. Architects and planners from Aberdeen City Council shared plans and computer-generated images of the school with parents and neighbours.

With provision for more than 400 pupils as well as around 60 nursery children, the plans include a space for early years’ education, an all-weather pitch, two playgrounds and an outdoor classroom. An additional primary school and a new academy are also planned within the approved masterplan for Countesswells, which will eventually comprise 3,000 homes, along with healthcare facilities, shops and parks.

